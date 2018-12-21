Loyola-Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's: How to watch, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line
The Final Four darlings of 2018, Loyola-Chicago, plays Saint Joseph's in Philly on Saturday
Loyola-Chicago (and, of course, Sister Jean) was the feel-good story of the 2018 Final Four. The Ramblers were the underdog who battled all the way through their region.
Replicating that success after losing a few key starters hasn't come easy, though. Loyola is 7-5 to start the season. MVC play hasn't begun yet, but it's going to be an uphill battle to get back to the level it got to last season when it dominated the league and used its momentum to thrust itself into the NCAA Tournament.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Hagan Arena in Philadelphia
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Don't write the Ramblers off yet.. A key win here or there could tilt their trajectory significantly, and there's still tons of talent on the roster and a great coach in Porter Moser. Stealing one Saturday against Saint Joseph's could be more important than some would put stock in. Pick: Loyola-Chicago 75, Saint Joseph's 70
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: UCLA vs. Ohio State
The CBS Sports Classic opening game features the Buckeyes and Bruins
-
How to watch: UNC vs. Kentucky
The Tar Heels and Wildcats face off Saturday on America's most-watched network
-
How to watch: Villanova vs. UConn
The reigning national champions take on a rebuilt UConn team on Saturday
-
CBS Sports Classic Preview
What you need to know for the Wildcats-Tar Heels and the Bruins-Buckeyes doubleheader in Chicago...
-
Podcast: CBS Sports Classic discussion
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander opened by looking back at Duke's win over Texas Tech
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke holds on to No. 3
Chris Beard's Red Raiders remain No. 10 after losing to the Blue Devils