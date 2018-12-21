Loyola-Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's: How to watch, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line

Loyola-Chicago (and, of course, Sister Jean) was the feel-good story of the 2018 Final Four. The Ramblers were the underdog who battled all the way through their region.

Replicating that success after losing a few key starters hasn't come easy, though. Loyola is 7-5 to start the season. MVC play hasn't begun yet, but it's going to be an uphill battle to get back to the level it got to last season when it dominated the league and used its momentum to thrust itself into the NCAA Tournament.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 5 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET Where : Hagan Arena in Philadelphia



: Hagan Arena in Philadelphia TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Don't write the Ramblers off yet.. A key win here or there could tilt their trajectory significantly, and there's still tons of talent on the roster and a great coach in Porter Moser. Stealing one Saturday against Saint Joseph's could be more important than some would put stock in. Pick: Loyola-Chicago 75, Saint Joseph's 70

[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]