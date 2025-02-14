The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (15-9, 6-5 A-10) will meet with the Saint Louis Billikens (14-11, 7-5) on Friday night in the first of two matchups this season. Loyola Chicago has won three of its last four games, including an overtime win at Richmond on Tuesday. Saint Louis has dropped three of its last four contests, falling to George Mason in overtime earlier this week. These teams will meet in a rematch in St. Louis on March 1.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gentile Arena. Loyola Chicago is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis odds, while the over/under is 140.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis spread: Loyola Chicago -2.5

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis over/under: 140.5 points

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis money line: Loyola Chicago: -141, Saint Louis: +118

Why Loyola Chicago can cover

Loyola Chicago is in strong form leading up to this matchup, winning three of its last four games to move into fifth place in the Atlantic 10 standings. The Ramblers beat Saint Joseph's and St. Bonaventure at home before falling to Duquesne on the road. They bounced back with an 87-80 win at Richmond on Tuesday, covering the spread in overtime as 5-point favorites.

Junior guard Jayden Dawson scored a team-high 24 points on 6 of 13 shooting from 3-point range, while senior guard Sheldon Edwards Jr. had 21 points. Senior guard Des Watson leads a balanced Loyola Chicago attack with 12.7 points and 2.7 assists per game, followed by Dawson (12.3 ppg) and Edwards Jr. (12.3). Loyola Chicago is 19-1 in its last 20 home games, and it has covered the spread in four of its last five games overall.

Why Saint Louis can cover

Saint Louis won eight out of 11 games prior to its recent two-game losing streak, including a win over VCU on Jan. 28. The Billikens entered that game as 5.5-point home underdogs, but they scored 50 points in the second half to spring the upset. Senior guard Gibson Jimerson led Saint Louis with 26 points and five rebounds on 8 of 16 shooting.

The Billikens are coming off a narrow overtime loss to George Mason on Tuesday, despite junior center Robbie Avila scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Avila was a coveted transfer from Indiana State after averaging 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season. He is averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this year, while Jimerson is averaging a team-best 17.0 points.

