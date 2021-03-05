The No. 20 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to square off Friday in a 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament matchup at noon ET at Enterprise Center. SIU is 12-13, while the Ramblers are 21-4. The Salukis are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games. The Ramblers are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven neutral-site games.

The Ramblers are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points is set at 121.5. Before entering any Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds for SIU vs. Loyola Chicago:

Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois spread: Loyola Chicago -15.5

Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois over-under: 121.5 points

Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois money line: Loyola Chicago -1600, Southern Illinois +850

What you need to know about Southern Illinois

The Salukis advanced in the MVC Tournament on Thursday by downing Bradley 73-63. Four SIU players scored in double digits: Ben Harvey (24), Trent Brown (13), Kyler Filewich (12), and Steven Verplancken Jr. (10).

Lance Jones leads SIU in scoring at 13.4 points per game and also with 2.9 assists per outing. Filewich pulls down 5.7 rebounds per game. The Salukis went 0-2 against Loyola Chicago in the regular season, losing 60-52 on Feb. 26 and 65-58 in overtime on Feb. 27.

What you need to know about Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago is aiming to keep the momentum going in the MVC Tournament after edging SIT 65-58 in overtime on Feb. 27. Loyola Chicago's Cameron Krutwig went for 20 points and six rebounds in the victory.

Krutwig leads the Ramblers in all three major statistical categories, scoring 15.0 points, grabbing 6.5 rebounds and dealing 3.0 assists per game. Loyola Chicago scores 71.6 points per game and allows 55.7. The Ramblers also shoot 50.4 percent from the field.

How to make Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois picks

The model has simulated Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total.

So who wins Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago?