Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: American 9-8, Loyola Maryland 3-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Reitz Arena. Loyola Maryland does have the home-court advantage, but American is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.4% better than the opposition, a fact American proved on Saturday. They blew past the Black Knights 79-60.

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds didn't have quite enough to beat the Terriers on Saturday and fell 60-58. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Loyola Maryland in their matchups with Boston U.: they've now lost five in a row.

Loyola Maryland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for the Greyhounds, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-14.

American came up short against Loyola Maryland in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 83-77. Can American avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

American is a 3.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.