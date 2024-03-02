Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Army 10-20, Loyola Maryland 6-24

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Army and the Greyhounds are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Army and four for the Greyhounds.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Army found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 73-51 defeat to the Eagles. Army has struggled against the Eagles recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Loyola Maryland lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on on Wednesday was a bit more commanding. They were the victim of a painful 68-46 loss at the hands of the Bison. Loyola Maryland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-26.

The Black Knights' loss dropped their record down to 10-20. As for the Greyhounds, their loss was their eighth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-24.

Army came up short against the Greyhounds in their previous matchup back in January, falling 71-65. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Loyola Maryland and Army both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.