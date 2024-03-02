Who's Playing
Army Black Knights @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Army 10-20, Loyola Maryland 6-24
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Army and the Greyhounds are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Army and four for the Greyhounds.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Army found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 73-51 defeat to the Eagles. Army has struggled against the Eagles recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Loyola Maryland lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on on Wednesday was a bit more commanding. They were the victim of a painful 68-46 loss at the hands of the Bison. Loyola Maryland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-26.
The Black Knights' loss dropped their record down to 10-20. As for the Greyhounds, their loss was their eighth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-24.
Army came up short against the Greyhounds in their previous matchup back in January, falling 71-65. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Loyola Maryland and Army both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Loyola Maryland 71 vs. Army 65
- Feb 08, 2023 - Army 76 vs. Loyola Maryland 70
- Jan 05, 2023 - Army 78 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Feb 02, 2022 - Loyola Maryland 61 vs. Army 57
- Jan 01, 2022 - Army 77 vs. Loyola Maryland 74
- Mar 10, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 67 vs. Army 63
- Feb 19, 2020 - Loyola Maryland 81 vs. Army 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - Army 81 vs. Loyola Maryland 80
- Feb 27, 2019 - Army 79 vs. Loyola Maryland 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Loyola Maryland 66 vs. Army 64