Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Loyola Maryland looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Loyola Maryland is up 36-34 over Boston U. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

With six games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for Loyola Maryland, and they're locked in yet another close battle with Boston U. Maybe Loyola Maryland will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Boston U. 11-11, Loyola Maryland 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. is 9-1 against Loyola Maryland since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. The Terriers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, Boston U. earned a 69-59 victory over Holy Cross.

Boston U.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malcolm Chimezie led the charge by scoring eight points along with ten rebounds and two blocks. What's more, Chimezie also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Boston U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 79-67 to Bucknell.

Despite the defeat, Loyola Maryland had strong showings from Jacob Theodosiou, who had 22 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals, and Braeden Speed, who scored 12 points in addition to two blocks. Theodosiou is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The win got Boston U. back to even at 11-11. As for Loyola Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.

Boston U. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Boston U. skirted past Loyola Maryland 82-79 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston U. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Loyola Maryland is a slight 1-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.