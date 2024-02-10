Who's Playing
Colgate Raiders @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Colgate 16-8, Loyola Maryland 5-19
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
What to Know
Colgate is 9-1 against the Greyhounds since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Colgate will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.
On Wednesday, the Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over the Terriers, taking the game 74-64.
American typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Loyola Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 44-43 win over the Eagles.
The Raiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Greyhounds, their victory bumped their record up to 5-19.
Colgate took their win against the Greyhounds in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 78-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Colgate 78 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Mar 02, 2023 - Colgate 92 vs. Loyola Maryland 73
- Jan 30, 2023 - Colgate 76 vs. Loyola Maryland 63
- Dec 30, 2022 - Colgate 101 vs. Loyola Maryland 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Colgate 64 vs. Loyola Maryland 56
- Jan 24, 2022 - Colgate 65 vs. Loyola Maryland 52
- Mar 14, 2021 - Colgate 85 vs. Loyola Maryland 72
- Feb 16, 2020 - Loyola Maryland 84 vs. Colgate 80
- Jan 08, 2020 - Colgate 92 vs. Loyola Maryland 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Loyola Maryland 72