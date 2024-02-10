Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Colgate 16-8, Loyola Maryland 5-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against the Greyhounds since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Colgate will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.

On Wednesday, the Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over the Terriers, taking the game 74-64.

American typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Loyola Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 44-43 win over the Eagles.

The Raiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Greyhounds, their victory bumped their record up to 5-19.

Colgate took their win against the Greyhounds in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 78-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.