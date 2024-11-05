Halftime Report

A win for Loyola Maryland would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 41-35 lead against Columbia.

Loyola Maryland came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Columbia 0-0, Loyola Maryland 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Columbia Lions will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Reitz Arena.

Looking back to last season, Loyola Maryland finished with a dismal 7-24 record. Similarly, Columbia will seek to improve after finishing 13-14.

Loyola Maryland came up short against Columbia in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 69-57. Will Loyola Maryland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Loyola Maryland is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Columbia is a 4.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Columbia won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.