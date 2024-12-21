Halftime Report

Hampton has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 32-26 lead against Loyola Maryland.

Hampton entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Loyola Maryland step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Hampton 6-5, Loyola Maryland 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Hampton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The Pirates have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Hampton is headed into the matchup having just posted their biggest win since November 4th on Wednesday. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 108-65 victory over Regent. With that win, the Pirates brought their scoring average up to 75.7 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Kyrese Mullen, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Another player making a difference was Etienne Strothers, who scored 13 points plus five rebounds.

Hampton was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 17.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland beat Mt St Mary's 77-69 on Saturday.

Loyola Maryland got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jordan Stiemke out in front who earned 22 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyson Commander, who earned five points along with seven steals.

Hampton's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5. As for Loyola Maryland, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Hampton has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Hampton is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Loyola Maryland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Greyhounds as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola Maryland has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Hampton.