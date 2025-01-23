Halftime Report
Who's Playing
Lafayette Leopards @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Lafayette 7-12, Loyola Maryland 8-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $25.20
What to Know
Lafayette and Loyola Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reitz Arena. The Leopards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
Lafayette will head into Saturday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Wednesday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 90-67 walloping at the hands of Colgate. The Leopards were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-30.
Lafayette's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Justin Vander Baan, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and three blocks, and Andrew Phillips, who went 8 for 15 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, Vander Baan also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023.
Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland didn't have too much trouble with Lehigh on Saturday as they won 76-60.
Lafayette's defeat dropped their record down to 7-12. As for Loyola Maryland, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.
Lafayette is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 7-12 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 11-7 record against the spread.
Lafayette lost to Loyola Maryland on the road by a decisive 79-64 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can Lafayette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Loyola Maryland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
Series History
Loyola Maryland and Lafayette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 14, 2024 - Loyola Maryland 79 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 24, 2024 - Lafayette 70 vs. Loyola Maryland 44
- Feb 15, 2023 - Loyola Maryland 73 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 25, 2023 - Lafayette 62 vs. Loyola Maryland 46
- Feb 16, 2022 - Lafayette 77 vs. Loyola Maryland 68
- Jan 13, 2022 - Loyola Maryland 74 vs. Lafayette 60
- Feb 14, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 88 vs. Lafayette 69
- Feb 13, 2021 - Lafayette 97 vs. Loyola Maryland 94
- Feb 08, 2021 - Lafayette 80 vs. Loyola Maryland 76
- Feb 07, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 75 vs. Lafayette 62