Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Lafayette 7-12, Loyola Maryland 3-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Reitz Arena. Loyola Maryland is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Lafayette will skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.

While it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, Loyola Maryland was not quite Holy Cross' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Greyhounds took a 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crusaders.

Despite the defeat, Loyola Maryland had strong showings from Deon Perry, who scored 26 points, and Alonso Faure, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Faure continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lafayette ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bison and snuck past 75-72. Lafayette was down 39-23 with 18:43 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy three-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Jenkins, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Mark Butler was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six assists.

The Greyhounds' defeat dropped their record down to 3-16. As for the Leopards, they pushed their record up to 7-12 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Loyola Maryland skirted past Lafayette 73-70 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Loyola Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lafayette turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.