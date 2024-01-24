Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Lafayette 7-12, Loyola Maryland 3-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Maryland will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Loyola Maryland is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Lafayette will skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.

Loyola Maryland's game on Saturday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crusaders.

Loyola Maryland's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Deon Perry, who scored 26 points, and Alonso Faure who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Faure continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lafayette ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Bison out 75-72. Lafayette was down 39-23 with 18:43 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Lafayette can attribute much of their success to Kyle Jenkins, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jenkins has scored all season. Mark Butler was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six assists.

The Greyhounds' defeat dropped their record down to 3-16. As for the Leopards, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-12.

Loyola Maryland skirted past Lafayette 73-70 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Loyola Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lafayette turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lafayette is a 3.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.