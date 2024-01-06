Who's Playing
Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Lehigh 3-9, Loyola Maryland 2-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
What to Know
After two games on the road, Loyola Maryland is heading back home. The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Wednesday, the Greyhounds suffered a painful 78-55 loss at the hands of the Raiders. Loyola Maryland has struggled against Colgate recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks came up short against the Eagles on Wednesday and fell 75-66.
The Greyhounds bumped their record down to 2-12 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Mountain Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.
Loyola Maryland was able to grind out a solid win over Lehigh in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 91-82. Does Loyola Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lehigh turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Loyola Maryland and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
