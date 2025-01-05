Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Lehigh 6-6, Loyola Maryland 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reitz Arena. The Greyhounds are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Mountain Hawks will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Thursday, Lehigh needed a bit of extra time to put away Bucknell. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bison , sneaking past 66-64. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Mountain Hawks were down by 20 with 11:03 left in the second half.

Nasir Whitlock and Cam Gillus were among the main playmakers for Lehigh as the former went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus two steals and the latter scored 16 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Whitlock a new career-high in threes (three).

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland didn't have quite enough to beat Holy Cross on Thursday and fell 74-72.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Milos Ilic, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jacob Theodosiou was another key player, earning 14 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Lehigh pushed their record up to 6-6 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Loyola Maryland, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Lehigh has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Loyola Maryland, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes this season. Given Lehigh's sizable advantage in that area, Loyola Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lehigh was able to grind out a solid victory over Loyola Maryland in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 75-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lehigh since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lehigh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.