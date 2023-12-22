Who's Playing

St. Mary's MD Seahawks @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: St. Mary's MD 0-1, Loyola Maryland 1-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Mary's MD Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

St. Mary's MD's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: the Seahawks lost to the Lancers, and the Seahawks lost bad. The score wound up at 95-43. St. Mary's MD was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-22.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, St. Mary's MD struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Longwood pulled down 24 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They fell 62-54 to the Patriots.

The Seahawks bumped their record down to 0-1 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Greyhounds, their loss dropped their record down to 1-10.