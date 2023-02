Who's Playing

American @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: American 15-13; Loyola-Maryland 11-19

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the American Eagles will be on the road. American and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Reitz Arena. Loyola-Maryland will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

American received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 70-54 to the Navy Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, everything went Loyola-Maryland's way against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Wednesday as they made off with a 90-68 victory.

American is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Holy Cross Feb. 11 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-66. In other words, don't count the Greyhounds out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Greyhounds are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

American have won ten out of their last 16 games against Loyola-Maryland.