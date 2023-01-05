Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Army West Point 8-7; Loyola-Maryland 5-10
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights' road trip will continue as they head to Reitz Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Black Knights winning the first 77-74 at home and Loyola-Maryland taking the second 61-57.
Army had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards on Monday, taking their contest 82-65.
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 71-55 to the American Eagles.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Army is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Army's win brought them up to 8-7 while the Greyhounds' defeat pulled them down to 5-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Black Knights are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. Loyola-Maryland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 28th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $25.45
Odds
The Black Knights are a slight 1-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 14 games against Army West Point.
