Who's Playing

Brown @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Brown 0-2; Loyola-Maryland 0-2

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Brown Bears at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

A win for the Greyhounds just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 90-65 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Loyola-Maryland was surely aware of their 17-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Jaylin Andrews, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, Brown came up short against the Colgate Raiders on Thursday, falling 77-68.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-2. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 29th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Brown was completely their equal: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 56% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.