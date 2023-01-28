Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Bucknell 8-14; Loyola-Maryland 7-15
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Loyola-Maryland and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Reitz Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
On Wednesday, the Greyhounds lost to the Lafayette Leopards on the road by a decisive 62-46 margin.
Meanwhile, Bucknell ended up a good deal behind the Navy Midshipmen when they played on Wednesday, losing 63-46.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Loyola-Maryland is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Loyola-Maryland at 7-15 and Bucknell at 8-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Greyhounds are stumbling into the matchup with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Greyhounds are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Bucknell have won ten out of their last 14 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Bucknell 57
- Jan 30, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Loyola-Maryland 80
- Jan 10, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 71 vs. Bucknell 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Bucknell 65
- Jan 25, 2020 - Bucknell 98 vs. Loyola-Maryland 83
- Feb 06, 2019 - Bucknell 84 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Jan 23, 2019 - Bucknell 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 68
- Mar 01, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Loyola-Maryland 78
- Feb 14, 2018 - Bucknell 94 vs. Loyola-Maryland 53
- Jan 17, 2018 - Bucknell 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 15, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Bucknell 77
- Jan 18, 2017 - Bucknell 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 63
- Feb 17, 2016 - Bucknell 87 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52
- Jan 20, 2016 - Bucknell 67 vs. Loyola-Maryland 58