Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Bucknell 8-14; Loyola-Maryland 7-15

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Loyola-Maryland and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Reitz Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

On Wednesday, the Greyhounds lost to the Lafayette Leopards on the road by a decisive 62-46 margin.

Meanwhile, Bucknell ended up a good deal behind the Navy Midshipmen when they played on Wednesday, losing 63-46.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Loyola-Maryland is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Loyola-Maryland at 7-15 and Bucknell at 8-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Greyhounds are stumbling into the matchup with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Greyhounds are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bucknell have won ten out of their last 14 games against Loyola-Maryland.