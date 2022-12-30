Who's Playing
Colgate @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Colgate 6-7; Loyola-Maryland 5-8
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders are 10-3 against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Colgate and Loyola-Maryland will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. The Raiders won both of their matches against Loyola-Maryland last season (65-52 and 64-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
It looks like Colgate must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. The matchup between Colgate and the Cornell Big Red was not particularly close, with Colgate falling 91-80.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Greyhounds at home against the Goucher Gophers last Thursday as the team secured a 99-53 victory.
Colgate is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Colgate is now 6-7 while Loyola-Maryland sits at 5-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colgate has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Greyhounds have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Raiders are a big 8-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate have won ten out of their last 13 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Colgate 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 56
- Jan 24, 2022 - Colgate 65 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52
- Mar 14, 2021 - Colgate 85 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 16, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Colgate 80
- Jan 08, 2020 - Colgate 92 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Jan 26, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Colgate 72
- Feb 18, 2018 - Colgate 68 vs. Loyola-Maryland 47
- Jan 20, 2018 - Colgate 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 19, 2017 - Colgate 66 vs. Loyola-Maryland 56
- Jan 21, 2017 - Colgate 52 vs. Loyola-Maryland 49
- Feb 21, 2016 - Colgate 93 vs. Loyola-Maryland 90
- Feb 01, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 68 vs. Colgate 65