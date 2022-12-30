Who's Playing

Colgate @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Colgate 6-7; Loyola-Maryland 5-8

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are 10-3 against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Colgate and Loyola-Maryland will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. The Raiders won both of their matches against Loyola-Maryland last season (65-52 and 64-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

It looks like Colgate must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. The matchup between Colgate and the Cornell Big Red was not particularly close, with Colgate falling 91-80.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Greyhounds at home against the Goucher Gophers last Thursday as the team secured a 99-53 victory.

Colgate is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Colgate is now 6-7 while Loyola-Maryland sits at 5-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colgate has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Greyhounds have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Raiders are a big 8-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colgate have won ten out of their last 13 games against Loyola-Maryland.