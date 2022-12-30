Who's Playing
Colgate @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Colgate 6-7; Loyola-Maryland 5-8
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders are 10-3 against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Raiders and Loyola-Maryland will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Colgate won both of their matches against Loyola-Maryland last season (65-52 and 64-56) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
It looks like Colgate must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Thursday. They lost to the Cornell Big Red at home by a decisive 91-80 margin.
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland took their game at home last week with ease, bagging a 99-53 victory over the Goucher Gophers.
The Raiders are now 6-7 while the Greyhounds sit at 5-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colgate has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Loyola-Marylands have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colgate have won ten out of their last 13 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Colgate 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 56
- Jan 24, 2022 - Colgate 65 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52
- Mar 14, 2021 - Colgate 85 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 16, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Colgate 80
- Jan 08, 2020 - Colgate 92 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Jan 26, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Colgate 72
- Feb 18, 2018 - Colgate 68 vs. Loyola-Maryland 47
- Jan 20, 2018 - Colgate 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 19, 2017 - Colgate 66 vs. Loyola-Maryland 56
- Jan 21, 2017 - Colgate 52 vs. Loyola-Maryland 49
- Feb 21, 2016 - Colgate 93 vs. Loyola-Maryland 90
- Feb 01, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 68 vs. Colgate 65