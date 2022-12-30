Who's Playing

Colgate @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Colgate 6-7; Loyola-Maryland 5-8

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are 10-3 against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Raiders and Loyola-Maryland will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Colgate won both of their matches against Loyola-Maryland last season (65-52 and 64-56) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It looks like Colgate must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Thursday. They lost to the Cornell Big Red at home by a decisive 91-80 margin.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland took their game at home last week with ease, bagging a 99-53 victory over the Goucher Gophers.

The Raiders are now 6-7 while the Greyhounds sit at 5-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colgate has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Loyola-Marylands have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won ten out of their last 13 games against Loyola-Maryland.