Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Loyola-Maryland
Regular Season Records: Holy Cross 10-21; Loyola-Maryland 12-19
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Reitz Arena in the first round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Loyola-Maryland will be strutting in after a win while the Crusaders will be stumbling in from a loss.
Holy Cross received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-65 to the Army West Point Black Knights. Holy Cross' defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Gerrale Gates, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Greyhounds beat the American Eagles 83-77 this past Saturday. Loyola-Maryland's guard Kenneth Jones looked sharp as he had 21 points.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Loyola-Maryland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Loyola-Maryland 90 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 08, 2023 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Feb 09, 2022 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Loyola-Maryland 64
- Jan 04, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Feb 05, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 74 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 80 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 03, 2019 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Jan 08, 2018 - Holy Cross 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 22, 2017 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Mar 01, 2016 - Holy Cross 72 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Feb 24, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Holy Cross 63
- Jan 27, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 71 vs. Holy Cross 54