Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Loyola-Maryland

Regular Season Records: Holy Cross 10-21; Loyola-Maryland 12-19

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Reitz Arena in the first round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Loyola-Maryland will be strutting in after a win while the Crusaders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Holy Cross received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-65 to the Army West Point Black Knights. Holy Cross' defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Gerrale Gates, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Greyhounds beat the American Eagles 83-77 this past Saturday. Loyola-Maryland's guard Kenneth Jones looked sharp as he had 21 points.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Loyola-Maryland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.