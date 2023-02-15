Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Lafayette 9-18; Loyola-Maryland 9-18

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Reitz Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

This past Saturday, the Leopards narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Boston University Terriers 69-65. Lafayette's guard CJ Fulton did his thing and had 20 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland netted a 91-82 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday. Four players on Loyola-Maryland scored in the double digits: guard Deon Perry (28), guard Jaylin Andrews (19), forward Alonso Faure (16), and guard Chris Kuzemka (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lafayette is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 9-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Lafayette has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Leopards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lafayette have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Loyola-Maryland.