Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Lafayette 9-18; Loyola-Maryland 9-18
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Reitz Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
This past Saturday, the Leopards narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Boston University Terriers 69-65. Lafayette's guard CJ Fulton did his thing and had 20 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland netted a 91-82 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday. Four players on Loyola-Maryland scored in the double digits: guard Deon Perry (28), guard Jaylin Andrews (19), forward Alonso Faure (16), and guard Chris Kuzemka (11).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Lafayette is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 9-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Lafayette has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Leopards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lafayette have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Lafayette 62 vs. Loyola-Maryland 46
- Feb 16, 2022 - Lafayette 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 68
- Jan 13, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 74 vs. Lafayette 60
- Feb 14, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 88 vs. Lafayette 69
- Feb 13, 2021 - Lafayette 97 vs. Loyola-Maryland 94
- Feb 08, 2021 - Lafayette 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 76
- Feb 07, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 75 vs. Lafayette 62
- Jan 17, 2021 - Lafayette 72 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Jan 16, 2021 - Lafayette 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 70 vs. Lafayette 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Lafayette 65 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Feb 17, 2019 - Lafayette 69 vs. Loyola-Maryland 64
- Jan 09, 2019 - Lafayette 85 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 11, 2018 - Lafayette 84 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Jan 14, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 83 vs. Lafayette 77
- Feb 28, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 28, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 70 vs. Lafayette 62
- Jan 02, 2017 - Lafayette 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Lafayette 77
- Jan 02, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 81 vs. Lafayette 78