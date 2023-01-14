Who's Playing

Navy @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Navy 8-9; Loyola-Maryland 6-12

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 55-56 and 50-52, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Greyhounds and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Reitz Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 102 points combined.

Loyola-Maryland netted a 67-57 win over the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Navy came up short against the Lafayette Leopards on Wednesday, falling 59-50.

Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Loyola-Maryland's victory lifted them to 6-12 while Navy's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if Loyola-Maryland can repeat their recent success or if the Midshipmen bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Midshipmen are a 4-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Navy have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Loyola-Maryland.