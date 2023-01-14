Who's Playing
Navy @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Navy 8-9; Loyola-Maryland 6-12
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 55-56 and 50-52, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Greyhounds and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Reitz Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 102 points combined.
Loyola-Maryland netted a 67-57 win over the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Navy came up short against the Lafayette Leopards on Wednesday, falling 59-50.
Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Loyola-Maryland's victory lifted them to 6-12 while Navy's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. We'll see if Loyola-Maryland can repeat their recent success or if the Midshipmen bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
Odds
The Midshipmen are a 4-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Navy have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Loyola-Maryland 50
- Feb 05, 2022 - Navy 56 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Mar 06, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 76 vs. Navy 68
- Feb 28, 2021 - Navy 66 vs. Loyola-Maryland 58
- Feb 27, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Navy 70 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52
- Feb 26, 2020 - Navy 62 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Navy 73
- Feb 21, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Navy 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - Navy 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - Navy 62 vs. Loyola-Maryland 56
- Dec 29, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 72 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 08, 2017 - Navy 62 vs. Loyola-Maryland 59
- Jan 11, 2017 - Navy 75 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Feb 10, 2016 - Navy 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 51
- Jan 13, 2016 - Navy 60 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52