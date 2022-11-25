Who's Playing

Southern @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Southern 1-3; Loyola-Maryland 2-3

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will take on the Southern Jaguars at noon ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Greyhounds will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Loyola-Maryland got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 72-41 bruising that they suffered against the Clemson Tigers on Monday. Forward Alonso Faure (15 points) was the top scorer for Loyola-Maryland.

Meanwhile, Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the California Golden Bears last week, winning 74-66. Four players on Southern scored in the double digits: guard Brion Whitley (18), guard P.J. Byrd (13), guard Dre'Shawn Allen (13), and guard Bryson Etienne (10). P.J. Byrd's performance made up for a slower game against the Saint Mary's Gaels last Wednesday. Byrd's points were the most he has had all year.

The Greyhounds are now 2-3 while the Jaguars sit at 1-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.50% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.