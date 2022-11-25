Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-3; Loyola Marymount 5-2

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Bellarmine Knights at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a victory while Bellarmine will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Lions have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Morgan State Bears on Wednesday. Loyola Marymount escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 81-80. Their forward Keli Leaupepe did his thing and posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.

As for Bellarmine, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 74-57 fall against the Duke Blue Devils on Monday. One thing holding Bellarmine back was the mediocre play of guard Garrett Tipton, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

The Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Loyola Marymount's win brought them up to 5-2 while the Knights' defeat pulled them down to 2-3. Loyola Marymount is 2-2 after wins this year, and Bellarmine is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Lions are a solid 7-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola Marymount won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.