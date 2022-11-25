Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-3; Loyola Marymount 5-2

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are on the road again on Friday and play against the Loyola Marymount Lions at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a win while the Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Bellarmine got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Bellarmine and the Duke Blue Devils on Monday was not particularly close, with Bellarmine falling 74-57. Guard Garrett Tipton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

As for Loyola Marymount, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Morgan State Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 81-80. It was another big night for the Lions' forward Keli Leaupepe, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 boards.

The Knights are now 2-3 while Loyola Marymount sits at 5-2. Loyola Marymount is 2-2 after wins this season, and Bellarmine is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola Marymount won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.