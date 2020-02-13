Loyola Marymount vs. Brigham Young: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Brigham Young 19-7; Loyola Marymount 8-16

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars will be playing 40 minutes Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. BYU and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The Cougars are cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Loyola Marymount is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between BYU and the San Francisco Dons on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as BYU wrapped it up with a 90-76 win at home. It was another big night for BYU's forward Yoeli Childs, who had 32 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Lions and the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week was not particularly close, with Loyola Marymount falling 85-67. Guard Eli Scott (15 points) was the top scorer for Loyola Marymount.

BYU is now 19-7 while Loyola Marymount sits at 8-16. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cougars enter the game with a 50.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. Loyola Marymount is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 22nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.80%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Brigham Young have won nine out of their last ten games against Loyola Marymount.