Brigham Young @ Loyola Marymount
Regular Season Records: Brigham Young 18-14; Loyola Marymount 19-11
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions are 2-15 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Loyola Marymount and BYU are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 4 at Orleans Arena in the third round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. The odds don't look promising for the Lions, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Loyola Marymount was able to grind out a solid win over the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, winning 75-67. Guard Cam Shelton had 32 points, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 43% of Loyola Marymount's points.
Meanwhile, BYU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Pilots, taking their game 82-71. Four players on the Cougars scored in the double digits: guard Richie Saunders (18), forward Fousseyni Traore (14), guard Jaxson Robinson (14), and forward Gideon George (12).
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
The Cougars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brigham Young have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Loyola Marymount.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Brigham Young 89 vs. Loyola Marymount 61
- Jan 05, 2023 - Loyola Marymount 64 vs. Brigham Young 59
- Mar 04, 2022 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 60
- Feb 24, 2022 - Brigham Young 79 vs. Loyola Marymount 59
- Feb 10, 2022 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - Brigham Young 88 vs. Loyola Marymount 71
- Feb 13, 2020 - Brigham Young 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - Brigham Young 63 vs. Loyola Marymount 38
- Feb 16, 2019 - Brigham Young 70 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Brigham Young 67 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Feb 01, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Brigham Young 69
- Jan 18, 2018 - Brigham Young 82 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - Brigham Young 89 vs. Loyola Marymount 81
- Jan 28, 2017 - Brigham Young 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 77
- Dec 31, 2016 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Loyola Marymount 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Brigham Young 87 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Jan 21, 2016 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Loyola Marymount 80