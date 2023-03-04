Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Loyola Marymount

Regular Season Records: Brigham Young 18-14; Loyola Marymount 19-11

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions are 2-15 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Loyola Marymount and BYU are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 4 at Orleans Arena in the third round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. The odds don't look promising for the Lions, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Loyola Marymount was able to grind out a solid win over the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, winning 75-67. Guard Cam Shelton had 32 points, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 43% of Loyola Marymount's points.

Meanwhile, BYU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Pilots, taking their game 82-71. Four players on the Cougars scored in the double digits: guard Richie Saunders (18), forward Fousseyni Traore (14), guard Jaxson Robinson (14), and forward Gideon George (12).

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Cougars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brigham Young have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Loyola Marymount.