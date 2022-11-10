Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: California Riverside 0-1; Loyola Marymount 1-0

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the California Riverside Highlanders at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The Lions have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Loyola Marymount took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 99-49 win over the Life Pacific Warriors.

Meanwhile, the matchup between California Riverside and the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday was not a total blowout, but with California Riverside falling 82-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding California Riverside back was the mediocre play of Zyon Pullin, who did not have his best game: he finished with 17 points on 8-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Loyola Marymount's victory brought them up to 1-0 while the Highlanders' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lions rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 69.3 on average. Less enviably, California Riverside is 53rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 63.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against California Riverside.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won two out of their last three games against California Riverside.