Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Cleveland State 6-5; Loyola Marymount 8-3

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions will take on the Cleveland State Vikings at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Lions received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 79-67 to the Utah State Aggies.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, falling 67-58.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.