Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Loyola Marymount
Current Records: Cleveland State 6-5; Loyola Marymount 8-3
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions will take on the Cleveland State Vikings at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Lions received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 79-67 to the Utah State Aggies.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, falling 67-58.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.