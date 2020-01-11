Loyola Marymount vs. Gonzaga: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Gonzaga 17-1; Loyola Marymount 7-9

What to Know

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Albert Gersten Pavilion at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. They are currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Zags coming into their game against the San Diego Toreros on Thursday, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Bulldogs steamrolled past San Diego 94-50. G Joel Ayayi was the offensive standout of the contest for Zags, picking up 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Loyola Marymount Lions were expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Brigham Young Cougars prevailed over Loyola Marymount 63-38. G Eli Scott (15 points) was the top scorer for Loyola Marymount.

The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 17-1 while the Lions' loss pulled them down to 7-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 87.9. The Lions have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 47.60% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Loyola Marymount in the last six years.