Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Gonzaga 21-5; Loyola Marymount 17-10

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions and the #13 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast clash at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Lions lost a heartbreaker to the Santa Clara Broncos when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Loyola Marymount fell just short of Santa Clara by a score of 71-69. Guard Cam Shelton did his best for Loyola Marymount, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 52% of their total).

Meanwhile, the Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Gonzaga proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulldogs took their game against the Cougars 88-81. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from four players: guard Julian Strawther (26), forward Drew Timme (19), guard Rasir Bolton (13), and forward Anton Watson (12).

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 8. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Gonzaga have struggled against the spread on the road.

Gonzaga's win lifted them to 21-5 while Loyola Marymount's loss dropped them down to 17-10. In their victory, Gonzaga relied heavily on Julian Strawther, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds. Loyola Marymount will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $300.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Loyola Marymount.