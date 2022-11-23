Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Morgan State 2-4; Loyola Marymount 4-2

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Morgan State Bears at 3 p.m. ET. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Loyola Marymount sidestepped the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a 77-75 victory. Loyola Marymount can attribute much of their success to guard Chance Stephens, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Morgan State came up short against the Queens University Royals on Sunday, falling 74-64.

Loyola Marymount's win brought them up to 4-2 while the Bears' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Lions rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.2 on average. But Morgan State enters the contest with 12.5 steals per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola Marymount and Morgan State both have one win in their last two games.