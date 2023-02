Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Saint Mary's 21-4; Loyola Marymount 16-9

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions are 0-15 against the #15 Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Loyola Marymount and the Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Saint Mary's will be strutting in after a win while Loyola Marymount will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Loyola Marymount came up short against the San Diego Toreros this past Saturday, falling 87-79. Guard Jalin Anderson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's was able to grind out a solid victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 78-70. The Gaels got double-digit scores from four players: guard Aidan Mahaney (18), center Mitchell Saxen (15), guard Alex Ducas (14), and guard Logan Johnson (12). That makes it three consecutive games in which Mitchell Saxen has had at least ten rebounds.

The Lions are now 16-9 while Saint Mary's sits at 21-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Loyola Marymount is stumbling into the contest with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Loyola Marymount, Saint Mary's ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Loyola Marymount in the last nine years.