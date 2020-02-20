Loyola Marymount vs. Saint Mary's odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model

The Loyola Marymount Lions and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast Conference clash at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Saint Mary's is 21-6 overall and 12-3 at home, while Loyola Marymount is 9-17 overall and 1-8 on the road. Both teams have been below average against the spread, with Loyola Marymount at 11-13 against the number and Saint Mary's at 12-14. However, it's been Saint Mary's that has dominated the recent history of this conference rivalry with six consecutive wins and covers head-to-head.

The Gaels are favored by 14 points in the latest Saint Mary's vs. Loyola Marymount odds, while the over-under is set at 127.

Saint Mary's vs. Loyola Marymount spread: Saint Mary's -14

Saint Mary's vs. Loyola Marymount over-under: 127 points

Saint Mary's vs. Loyola Marymount money line: Saint Mary's -1388, Loyola Marymount +801

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

The Gaels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, winning 71-63. Saint Mary's got double-digit scores from four players: forward Dan Fotu (16), forward Malik Fitts (14), guard Jordan Ford (13), and guard Tommy Kuhse (10). Ford is the leading scorer at Saint Mary's, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. He's one of the nation's most dangerous scoring threats.

What you need to know about Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, but still walked away with a 65-59 win. It was another big night for their guard Eli Scott, who had 19 points and five assists.

Two numbers to consider in this matchup: Saint Mary's ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to field-goal percentage (48.3) on the season. The Lions come into the game boasting the 22nd-highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.9.

