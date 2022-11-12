Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: UC Davis 2-0; Loyola Marymount 1-1

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions will play host again and welcome the UC Davis Aggies to Albert Gersten Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Saturday. Loyola Marymount is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Lions lost 81-79 to the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday on a last-minute half-court bomb from California Riverside's guard Zyon Pullin with 0:01 remaining. Jalin Anderson wasn't much of a difference maker for Loyola Marymount; Anderson finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, UC Davis made easy work of the California Maritime Keelhaulers on Wednesday and carried off a 90-67 victory.

Loyola Marymount was close but no cigar when the teams previously met three seasons ago as they fell 67-65 to the Aggies. Maybe Loyola Marymount will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.10

Odds

The Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount and UC Davis both have one win in their last two games.