Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-0; Loyola Marymount 3-2

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions will square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Loyola Marymount strolled past the Georgetown Hoyas with points to spare on Friday, taking the contest 84-66. The Lions got double-digit scores from four players: forward Keli Leaupepe (15), guard Justin Ahrens (12), guard Cam Shelton (10), and center Rick Issanza (10). Issanza had some trouble finding his footing against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Wake Forest and the La Salle Explorers on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Wake Forest wrapped it up with a 75-63 victory. Wake Forest can attribute much of their success to guard Tyree Appleby, who had 23 points.

Their wins bumped Loyola Marymount to 3-2 and the Demon Deacons to 4-0. On Friday the Lions relied heavily on Keli Leaupepe, who had 15 points along with nine boards. It will be up to Wake Forest's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.