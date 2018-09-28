LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, 20, shot and killed in Baton Rouge early Friday

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed near Southern University's campus early Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed.

He was 20 years old.

"We are all devastated," said LSU coach Will Wade. "We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken."

Sims, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game last season. He was Louisiana's Gatorade Player of the Year following his junior season at University High School in Baton Rouge. His father, Wayne Sims, also played basketball at LSU and was teammates with Shaquille O'Neal.

No arrests have been made.