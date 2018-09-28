LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, 20, shot and killed in Baton Rouge early Friday
Sims, who grew up in Baton Rouge where he was a high school star, was pronounced dead early Friday
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed near Southern University's campus early Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed.
He was 20 years old.
"We are all devastated," said LSU coach Will Wade. "We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken."
Sims, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game last season. He was Louisiana's Gatorade Player of the Year following his junior season at University High School in Baton Rouge. His father, Wayne Sims, also played basketball at LSU and was teammates with Shaquille O'Neal.
No arrests have been made.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UCLA's Shareef O'Neal to miss season
O'Neal was one of five top-100 signees for UCLA in the 2018 recruiting class
-
A year after scandal little has changed
The FBI investigation was believed to rock the sport but it still hasn't really rocked any...
-
UT player with cancer returns to court
Jones was diagnosed with cancer in June, and is already participating in practice with Texas...
-
Pitino, Boeheim share lunch date
The old ACC rivals broke bread over what surely must have been a fascinating conversation
-
Who's next at Kansas after Bill Self
When Bill Self steps away from the Jayhawks, who might replace him in Lawrence?
-
Who's Next at North Carolina
Who's Next: Will UNC stay 'in the family' again when it eventually has to replace Williams...