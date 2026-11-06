Points came in bunches for LSU's ninth-ranked women's basketball team against Texas Southern on Thursday night.

Then they kept coming and coming and coming.

Former LSU standout and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese got a front-row seat to the Tigers' 131-22 victory, the largest win in women's Division I history against a Division I opponent, eclipsing Baylor's 140-32 blowout of Winthrop in 2016. Kim Mulkey, who is notorious for scheduling week nonconference opponents, was also the head coach of the Bears during that one.

On Thursday, she watched her Tigers rip off a 50-0 run during the second and third quarters to punctuate the rout. Seven players scored in double figures for LSU, including Iowa State transfer Jada Williams (18) and freshman Anna Minaeca (21).

"This is the best team I've ever played on," Williams said. "So, I'm just out there having the time of my life."

In the second quarter, Texas Southern went 0 of 13 from the field and 0 of 7 from the 3-point line while committing nine turnovers in the second quarter. LSU went on a 40-0 run in that frame, the second-largest single-quarter in women's college basketball since the NCAA went to a four-quarter format during the 2015-16 campaign. Notably, LSU also held McNeese scoreless in the second quarter of a win on Dec. 12, 2023, while Texas Southern is actually responsible for the largest single-quarter run in women's college basketball history, going 44-0 in a quarter in a game against the College of Biblical Studies in 2024.

Back in Baton Rouge, the score was 65-13 at halftime and 95-16 after the third quarter. Texas Southern shot 15% from the floor while LSU finished a sizzling 60%, including a 9 of 20 effort from the perimeter.

"We just some hoopers," Williams said. "I think we just do a really good job of running and sharing the ball. We are a very unselfish team, and I think you can see that."

The Tigers honored Reese on a night dedicated to the former 2022 national champion with the greatest offensive performance in program history.

"They [LSU players] can be Angel one day," Mulkey said. "All of them watched her play when she was here, and hopefully because she played here, it helped us recruit those players. Everybody's got to have somebody they look up to. When you think we're all in the purple and gold and we're LSU people, it's a proud locker room."

Reese took center court at halftime inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before heading back to her courtside seat for a dominant third quarter.

"It's nostalgic," Reese said. "I got the Bayou Barbie name here and was able to grow my brand here, but also as a basketball player. This is home. As you can see, the crowd loves me here, and I just appreciate that and being able to see women's basketball continuing to grow."