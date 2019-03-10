LSU coach Will Wade to miss on huge contract bonus due to indefinite suspension, report says

No. 10 LSU's SEC-clinching regular season finale wasn't the only thing coach Will Wade missed on Saturday. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, the second-year coach for the Tigers is also missing out out on a huge bonus.

Due to Wade's indefinite suspension that held him out Saturday, which was triggered amid reports linking him to the federal corruption scandal, Wade cannot receive a $50,000 bonus that he was contractually due in the event LSU won the SEC regular season men's basketball title.

LSU beats Vanderbilt to win the SEC regular season men's basketball title, but the $50,000 bonus to which coach Will Wade would be entitled is contractually held up because of his indefinite suspension amid questions about potential NCAA rules violations — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) March 10, 2019

Wade remains indefinitely suspended as the university and the NCAA investigates circumstances surrounding reports this week that he discussed an "offer" to a recruit.

LSU clinched the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament with its 80-59 win over Vanderbilt and improved to 26-5 on the season Saturday.