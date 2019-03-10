LSU coach Will Wade to miss on huge contract bonus due to indefinite suspension, report says
Wade missed LSU's regular season finale, and (for now) a massive contract bonus
No. 10 LSU's SEC-clinching regular season finale wasn't the only thing coach Will Wade missed on Saturday. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, the second-year coach for the Tigers is also missing out out on a huge bonus.
Due to Wade's indefinite suspension that held him out Saturday, which was triggered amid reports linking him to the federal corruption scandal, Wade cannot receive a $50,000 bonus that he was contractually due in the event LSU won the SEC regular season men's basketball title.
Wade remains indefinitely suspended as the university and the NCAA investigates circumstances surrounding reports this week that he discussed an "offer" to a recruit.
LSU clinched the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament with its 80-59 win over Vanderbilt and improved to 26-5 on the season Saturday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Houston vs. Cincinnati odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup 10,000...
-
North Carolina sweeps Duke
North Carolina sent off its seniors in style by beatind Duke for the second time this seas...
-
2019 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
-
Spartans capture share of Big Ten title
Follow our updates from East Lansing as the No. 9 Spartans face the No. 7 Wolverines
-
2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action
-
Duke's Bolden suffers MCL sprain
Bolden was chasing down a block when he got hurt on a hard landing