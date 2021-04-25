The LSU women's basketball program pulled off a surprising hire Sunday when it announced Baylor's Kim Mulkey will be its next coach. Mulkey owns three national titles from her time at Baylor and is a Louisiana native who played collegiately at Louisiana Tech.

Mulkey is expected to be introduced Monday evening in a press conference. She will replace Nikki Fargas, who resigned after 10 seasons as coach to pursue another opportunity. The Tigers were just 9-13 in the 2020-21 season.

"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life - in the classroom, on the court and in the community - is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."

Mulkey, 58, was coach of the Bears from 2000 through the end of this past season, amassing a 631-104 record. She was previously on staff at Louisiana Tech from 1985 until 2000, serving as an assistant for the program's 1988 national title. Mulkey was also part of two national championships at Louisiana Tech as a player.

Though she never played at LSU and has not worked for the school during her Hall of Fame career, Mulkey is no stranger to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her son, Kramer Robertson, was a star baseball player for the Tigers.