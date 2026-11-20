Less than 24 hours after maybe the most controversial in-game substitution in college basketball history, LSU has seemingly surrendered in its fight to play former St. John's star/Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics signee RJ Luis.

LSU president Wade Rouse issued a one-sentence update on Luis' status on Thursday night, issuing the following press release: "In my role as president of the LSU system, after further review, I have instructed LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis."

Luis came off the bench early in the first half of LSU's 79-67 win over UL Monroe on Wednesday, logging 15 minutes and scoring 11 points in addition to grabbing nine rebounds. It was his first college basketball action since the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, when he played for St. John's; Luis was the 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year.

On Tuesday, Rousse was singing a very different tune after putting out a statement that attempted to justify LSU's obligation to roster Luis following a preliminary injunction that was handed down in an East Baton Rouge court on Nov. 13.

"LSU is committed to compliance with NCAA and SEC rules, but it is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana's courts. LSU is a member that will act in accordance with that order," Rouse wrote.

This melodrama has engulfed the SEC for weeks. At issue was Luis doubling back to play college basketball after declaring for the NBA in the spring of 2025, then signing a pair of two-way contracts with the Jazz and Celtics that summer, only to get hurt and play in three preseason games. Luis committed to LSU in May 2026 and was litigating his way back to college thanks to the local Louisiana judiciary system. His situation is markedly different from the flood of other fifth-year lawsuits because he spent more than a year away from NCAA competition. In late August, after Luis won an initial temporary restraining order, the SEC ratified a new penalty structure against schools that attempt to roster a former professional athlete who was previously enrolled as a college student. The sanctions include lengthy suspensions for the head coach and hefty fines for the school in violation.

When Wade put Luis into the game against lowly Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday, it sent a "reaction of disbelief" around the SEC, per one conference source, who added, "it's been whiplash."

Said another league source: "Everybody was surprised by it. It went from surprise last night to: what's the response?"

The frustration around the conference increased so much that there were talks of potentially boycotting LSU games from league members if Luis was still playing with the Tigers by the start of SEC play the first week of January. In fact, sources told CBS Sports that Rousse's decision to take action on Luis Thursday also stemmed from the looming and increasingly real threat for the SEC to kick LSU out of the conference.

One high-ranking SEC source refuted that framing to CBS Sports, though, saying that the discussion never reached that stage.

Regardless, the temperature on the saga hit a boiling point this week — and LSU quickly came to understand what could eventually be at stake. Commissioner Greg Sankey and Rousse spoke at length on Thursday, shortly before SEC presidents met virtually for a regularly scheduled meeting, the aforementioned source told CBS Sports. It was on that phone call that Sankey ultimately got Rousse to stand down.

The expulsion issue was first brought to the fore when LSU sought to roster two former Ole Miss players who failed to make NFL teams over the summer. When Lane Kiffin and the football program eventually flinched the day before LSU's first football game, the belief around the SEC was that Wade would not go as far as Kiffin did.

Turns out, he and LSU's president went even further, guided by favorable court rulings in Louisiana that paved the way for Luis to be eligible.

"The SEC's decision to threaten a member with expulsion if it plays an eligible student-athlete is reprehensible and seriously harms a young person who was caught in the middle of a power struggle having nothing to do with him," attorney Elliot Abrams, who is one of Luis' lawyers, told CBS Sports.

If Luis' time with LSU is over, another lawsuit may well be coming on his behalf. The school has a contract with Luis, with significant money attached. The school might ultimately have to pay Luis millions for just 15 minutes of playing time

"I hope this issue is dead, but we'll be prepared for anything," another high-ranking of SEC member said.

When it comes to LSU, anything and everything is seemingly always on the table. It's how the school found itself in this eddy of controversy to begin with. Now we await the next action, because even if Luis' time at LSU could be over, this doesn't seem like the last of this story.