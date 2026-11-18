The most pertinent question in the SEC at this hour isn't about the number of teams from the conference that will make the College Football Playoff, or whether No. 1 Florida is for sure the best team in college basketball, or if its flagship basketball program (Kentucky) is on the precipice of a five-alarm fire should it take another blowout loss in a hot-seat season for Mark Pope.

No, the most pressing topic is whether Will Wade and LSU will actually put RJ Luis on the floor in the days, if not hours, to come. (LSU plays Wednesday night at home against Louisiana Monroe.)

Because if Luis steps onto a basketball court wearing Tigers threads, it sure seems like there will eventually be hell to play for Louisiana State University.

The saga that won't end took on a few more significant updates in the past week. On Nov. 13, Baton Rouge-based judge Will Jorden awarded Luis with a preliminary injunction that enjoined the SEC from enacting harm and/or punishment on Luis and LSU if the school rostered the soon-to-be 24-year-old.

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A few days later the SEC, through its lawyers, sent out a carefully worded statement: "The SEC will abide by the terms of the preliminary injunction while it remains in place and will not impose penalties or fines on LSU if it places Mr. Luis on its men's basketball roster."

That led to renewed outcry from across college sports, but especially in the SEC. Luis hasn't played college basketball since March of 2025. At a time when eligibility in the sport has never been more open to interpretation and vulnerable to lawsuits, Luis' case is the ripest for rational scrutiny. (With Kansas' Trey Kaufman-Renn's tracking as a close second.)

After conspicuously taking more than 24 hours to publicly respond to the SEC's acknowledgment of the preliminary injunction, LSU president Wade Rousse released a statement Tuesday that read in part: "LSU is committed to compliance with NCAA and SEC rules, but it is equally committed to obeying the orders of Louisiana's courts. LSU is a member that will act in accordance with that order."

In other words, Rousse is trying to have it both ways and attempting to portray LSU as a rule-abiding and good-faith member of the SEC moving forward ... but also we have to do what the courts tell us right now, so sorry about this! Hands are tied!

Keep in mind, the court ruling from last Friday did not mandate the Tigers place Luis on the roster, let alone allow him to play in a game. Also, remember that Wade could have easily just never recruited Luis in the first place. All of this has been avoidable from the beginning. But that's not how LSU chooses to run its operations.

The SEC responded shortly after Rousse's statement with a quick one of its own.

So now everyone's waiting to see if LSU will actually go through with playing Luis, who has not been practicing with the team as of late, sources told CBS Sports. He's on the team's website, though.

Keep in mind, the penalty structure the SEC voted into place in the summer for any program that rosters/plays someone who signed a professional contract after previously being enrolled in college includes:

A half-season suspension for the head coach

SEC voting privileges revoked on business matters for the school in violation

A 50% fine of the fiscal-year operating budget for the sport that breaks the rule

And leeway for the commissioner to enact other penalties if deemed necessary

The SEC can't do anything about that right now.

But what if things change?

Boycotts of LSU games a looming threat

The SEC is going to comply with last Friday's court order, but there is also a federal lawsuit in Alabama between the conference and LSU (stemming from LSU attempting to roster two football players who were cut from NFL training camps) that hangs over the Luis situation like a dark cloud. There are big-picture questions about what the practical effect of a state court order in Louisiana is and how it pertains to the federal case and what the fallout could be later this season or deeper into 2027.

Remember, a Baton Rouge judge's decree only extends to the borders of that boot-shaped state.

"It could lead to all sorts of negative ramifications, including boycotts," one SEC source said. "I don't believe that it's hyperbole to say we will have boycotts."

Although it's still viewed, today, as the less-likely scenario, the idea of at least some SEC schools considering not playing LSU has been brought up amongst athletic directors and presidents, according to sources. Preliminary injunction or not, a local judge cannot compel any SEC school to play LSU if any school believes LSU is in violation of the league's rules and chooses to take a stand.

"It's 15 to 1 on this deal," one SEC source added. "The SEC was particular to not dismiss the federal case. If LSU rosters a former NBA player, that will lead to activity in the federal case."

Although the circumstances are different, a similar maelstrom surrounded Texas Tech in June in the wake of quarterback Brendan Sorsby's previous gambling activity, prompting a litany of schools to threaten boycotts of games against TTU in multiple sports.

Temperature reaching a boiling point

It's hard to envision a scenario that leads to LSU stubbornly going through with this and triggering chaos in the form of multiple boycotts. That would entangle the league on multiple fronts. But if it did happen, one league source suggested that the schools choosing to boycott would likely have the latitude on behalf of the league to avoid taking forfeits in the standings. The conference is governed by its bylaws, and remember, in the lead-up to the football season, the matter got so serious that the SEC invoked the threat of expulsion to LSU if it didn't get in line.

That threat is still out there, however remote the possibility. And boycotting a handful of basketball games isn't nearly as severe, relatively speaking.

"Votes can be had to change any number of conference rules," a source said, referencing last week's football scheduling dilemma between Ole Miss and Oklahoma. "We could pass a rule tomorrow that changes the forfeiture policy to football games."

Another big reason for the Luis saga causing so much consternation is how it's unfolded after Alabama tried to keep Charles Bediako on its roster in early 2026. Remember how huge that story got? The SEC literally had to litigate that situation and it went all the way to Alabama's Supreme Court. It led to a lot hard feelings and a lot of heavy opinions. But the conference got through it.

"It's actually even worse because Luis played in (NBA) preseason games," an SEC source said. "Bediako never did."

And now this issue has been even more divisive, more malignant. CBS Sports reached out to multiple SEC coaches on background. While one said he was fine with LSU rostering Luis, most don't endorse it. Multiple said they hoped Greg Sankey would severely punish LSU if it plays Luis for even one game.

Those feelings are harbored because of the inconsistent nature of a lot of the eligibility cases in the league. Kentucky had to give up in its quest to get Mark Mitchell, who's now at Missouri, because of a technicality on the calendar and the SEC's two-time transfer rule in the league. And at Missouri, CJ Gunn was ruled ineligible based on the SEC's rule interpretation of being a paid professional — and now he's out, while Luis is one more thumbs-up away from seeing the floor? At Auburn, the Tigers brought on a grad transfer from Stanford who is nonetheless ineligible to be added to the roster for mid-season eligibility after the SEC recently changed a rule.

But Luis is going to play?

If that happens, you can see why the presidents and/or athletic directors at some of these schools will, at the very least, consider the consequences of boycotting playing LSU this season.

Will Wade has used the courts to get every edge possible in his ostentatious return to the Bayou. But now it's on him and his bosses to make one more decision. If Luis plays, the battle lines will be drawn once and for all. And then the war would truly begin.