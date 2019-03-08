LSU suspends coach Will Wade after reports say he talked about an 'offer' he made to a recruit on a wiretap

LSU basketball coach Will Wade has been suspended indefinitely, the university announced Friday.



Wade, a second-year coach, has come under fire over the last 24 hours following reports that he was caught on a wiretap discussing an "offer" with Christian Dawkins. Dawkins is an ex-middleman in the basketball world who has been found guilty and will serve jail time for his role in the college basketball corruption scandal.



"Recent media reports regarding Coach Will Wade are without question concerning to all of us," LSU President F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. "As such, we and university officials have taken deliberate and purposeful steps to fairly assess and adequately address this situation. As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter."

A report from Yahoo Sports on Thursday revealed that Wade was caught on the wiretap discussing with Dawkins a "Smart thing." It's unclear exactly what he was referencing, but it's believed to be a reference to Javonte Smart, a former top-50 recruit from Baton Rouge who is a freshman with the Tigers.

"I was thinking last night on this Smart thing," Wade reportedly said in a conversation with Dawkins, which was caught on wiretap. "I'll be honest with you, I'm [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I'm just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated."

Wade's conversation with Dawkins over Smart continued as he expressed concern over the offer and how it was tilted.

"Dude," Wade continued to Dawkins, referring to the third party involved in the recruitment. "I went to him with a [expletive] strong-ass offer about a month ago. [Expletive] strong.

"The problem was, I know why he didn't take it now, it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit," Wade continued. "It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted towards that. Now I know for a fact he didn't explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn't get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal."

LSU can clinch at least a share of the SEC regular-season title this weekend. The Tigers play Vanderbilt on Saturday in Baton Rouge.