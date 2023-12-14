Halftime Report

A win for Alabama State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against LSU.

Alabama State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will LSU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 4-4, LSU 5-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Alabama State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the LSU Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Alabama State is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, the Hornets got the win against the Owls by a conclusive 80-60.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored LSU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 75-60 to the Wildcats.

Despite their loss, LSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Wright, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Wright has scored all season. Jalen Reed was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with three steals.

The win got the Hornets back to even at 4-4. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

Odds

LSU is a big 21-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.