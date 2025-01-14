Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas 11-5, LSU 11-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Last Saturday, Arkansas came up short against Florida and fell 71-63.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jonas Aidoo, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Ole Miss on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Adou Thiero, who scored 17 points.

Even though they lost, Arkansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, LSU couldn't handle Ole Miss on Saturday and fell 77-65.

Daimion Collins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points.

Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 11-5. As for LSU, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 11-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Arkansas is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 3-13 ATS record.

Odds

Arkansas is a slight 2-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LSU.