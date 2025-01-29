Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Auburn 18-1, LSU 12-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, LSU is heading back home. They and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

LSU is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Alabama on Saturday. LSU took an 80-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Alabama. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Tigers in their matchups with the Crimson Tide: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the loss, LSU had strong showings from Corey Chest, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Sears, who had 21 points along with six assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Chest a new career-high in offensive rebounds (nine).

Meanwhile, Auburn waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with ten straight wins... but they left with 11. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Volunteers , sneaking past 53-51. The 53-point effort marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Johni Broome led the charge by dropping a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Broome is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last five games he's played. Denver Jones, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

LSU's defeat dropped their record down to 12-7. As for Auburn, they pushed their record up to 18-1 with the win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: LSU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

LSU lost to Auburn at home by a decisive 93-78 margin in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Will LSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LSU.