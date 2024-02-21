Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Kentucky 18-7, LSU 13-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

What to Know

LSU will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

LSU can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Gamecocks, the Tigers got past the Gamecocks on a last-second free throw courtesy of Jordan Wright with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 16:59 mark of the second half, when LSU was facing a 41-25 deficit.

LSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyrell Ward led the charge by scoring 16 points along with two steals. Wright was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Kentucky and the Tigers couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Wildcats walked away with a 70-59 victory over the Tigers on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kentucky.

Kentucky got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ugonna Onyenso out in front who scored seven points along with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Onyenso has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Antonio Reeves, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

The Tigers' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-12. As for the Wildcats, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 18-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Kentucky (currently ranked third in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 15-10 ATS overall, they're only 1-4 against LSU in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Kentucky is a solid 6.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LSU.