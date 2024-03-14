Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Miss. State 19-12, LSU 17-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

LSU and Miss. State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. The LSU Tigers and the Miss. State Bulldogs are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest. LSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Tigers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Tigers, but they still walked away with a 84-80 win.

LSU got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Trae Hannibal out in front who scored 24 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hannibal has scored all season. Hunter Dean was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Miss. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to the Gamecocks 93-89. Even though they lost, Miss. State's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.3 points per game (they're now ranked 129th in scoring overall).

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Hubbard, who scored 28 points. He hasn't dropped below 23 points for five straight games. Another player making a difference was Cameron Matthews, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 19-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: LSU is playing as the underdog, but their 5-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Miss. State is a 5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

LSU and Miss. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.